Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GNCGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNCGY stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.