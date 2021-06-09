Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $768.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 768 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.86), with a volume of 276686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,134.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -0.16%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

