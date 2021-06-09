Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce sales of $14.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,185. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

