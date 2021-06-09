Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.29

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $860.24 million, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.