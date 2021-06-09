Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,491. The stock has a market cap of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.