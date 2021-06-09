Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.16 Million Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 429,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $921.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

