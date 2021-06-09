Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 402,433 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 75.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402,433 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 92,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 73.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 2,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

