Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,038 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cree by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,138 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

