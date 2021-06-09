Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,193 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exicure in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

XCUR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81. Exicure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $153.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

