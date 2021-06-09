Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $471,000.

Shares of ROCRU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,753. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

