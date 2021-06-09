Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

LOPE stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

