Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.30) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602.50 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,143.25.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $249,040,764 over the last three months.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

