Gourmet Galaxy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00985761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.75 or 0.09633344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00050292 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.