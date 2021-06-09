GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 2,056,749 shares valued at $75,092,010. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

