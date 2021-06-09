GoByte Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $384.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $427,974.58 and approximately $384.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

