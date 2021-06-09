Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.99

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 1259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $935.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

