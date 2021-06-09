GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $51,159.26 and $52.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,174.13 or 2.20293061 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 494.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,517,705 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

