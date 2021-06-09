German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.67. 106,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,331. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.95. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $236.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

