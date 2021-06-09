German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,632. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

