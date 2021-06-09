German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,042,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,140,000 after purchasing an additional 79,443 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,140.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 340,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,967. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

