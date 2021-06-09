German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 2,261 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock worth $592,339,911. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $333.47. 570,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.33. The stock has a market cap of $945.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

