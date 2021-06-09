Geoffrey M. Price Sells 25,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $1,472,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,000. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 70.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.