Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.74 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after acquiring an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

