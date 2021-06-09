Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

GTH stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,852. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

