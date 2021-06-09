Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.42

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $925.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.24.
In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
