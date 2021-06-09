Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.42

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $925.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.