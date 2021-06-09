Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78. Geberit has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $74.54.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

