GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.04 ($40.05).

ETR:G1A opened at €34.29 ($40.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

