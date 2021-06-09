Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

