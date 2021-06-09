Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore Sells 10,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

