GAMB (GMB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,176.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $11.19 million and $37,176.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

