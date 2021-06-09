FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted by Analyst

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $26.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

