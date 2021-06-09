FY2022 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. Raised by Analyst (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.93 million and a PE ratio of 65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
