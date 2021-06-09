FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.73) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

HARP stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

