FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mesoblast Limited Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

MESO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

