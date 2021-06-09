Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $204.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.70 million. Funko reported sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $884.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,315 shares of company stock worth $8,465,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 691,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

