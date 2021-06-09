Full18 Capital LLC Sells 30,814 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Full18 Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. 1,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,798. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.