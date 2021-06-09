Full18 Capital LLC Sells 190,330 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,330 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,158. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.