Full18 Capital LLC Purchases 21,147 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 169.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 1.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. 39,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.93. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

