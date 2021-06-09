Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

