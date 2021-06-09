Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

