FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 5.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.