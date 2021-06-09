FUD.finance Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.53 or 0.00026160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $224,983.09 and approximately $110.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00921576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.48 or 0.09075376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049291 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

