FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

FSK stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

