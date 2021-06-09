Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. 8,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,846. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

