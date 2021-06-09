Front Barnett Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. 22,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.