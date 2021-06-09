Front Barnett Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Envestnet stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. 22,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.
ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
