Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $28.91 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.25. 50,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

