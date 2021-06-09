Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

BAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. 1,456,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $365.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

