Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 13,225 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 629,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142,941. The company has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

