Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Boston Partners grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,255. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE FDP opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.