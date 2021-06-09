Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,655,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 919,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 354,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

